EVOL Foods Debuts Four International Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

EVOL Foods debuted four international flavors within its single-serve entree line: Shawarma Style Chicken, Ginger Soy Udon Noodles, Hawaiian Style Grilled Chicken and Korean BBQ Style Chicken.

"Everyone has their favorite Korean BBQ or Shawarma spot, but finding those flavors conveniently in the freezer aisle can be difficult to impossible - especially meals that are made with real ingredients," says Sebastian Nava, research chef at Boulder Brands. "We're excited about our new single-serve entrees because they bring the convenience of frozen meals and simple ingredients to four diverse ethnic cuisines that are unique within the category."

The four new single-serve entrees are a testament to EVOL's ever-evolving product portfolio and commitment to providing convenient, clean food made with real ingredients that taste great, company officials say.

The new products include:

Hawaiian Style Grilled Chicken: Sweet pineapple teriyaki sauce on grilled chicken with pieces of real pineapple, red bell peppers, edamame and water chestnuts on a bed of white rice - $3.99 MSRP - 320 Calories.

Ginger Soy Udon Noodles Udon noodles with carrots, edamame, red bell peppers and snap peas in a savory sesame ginger sauce - $3.99 MSRP - 310 Calories

Korean BBQ Style Chicken: Korean BBQ- inspired savory Asian sauce on top of grilled chicken with broccoli, snap peas, bell peppers and carrots on a bed of brown rice - $3.99 MSRP - 300 Calories

Shawarma Style Chicken: A Middle Eastern favorite. Grilled chicken, green and red bell peppers and red onions covered in a tangy yellow turmeric sauce on a bed of couscous - $3.99 MSRP - 300 Calories

EVOL's new single-serve entrees will be available in frozen food aisles at retailers nationwide in May 2017. These four new EVOL Foods' products have no artificial flavors or colors, and are made with no preservatives. The chickens used by the company are raised in the U.S. without the use of antibiotics or hormones, are never fed animal by-products.