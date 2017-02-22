Eggland's Best Holds First-Ever "Foodtography" Photo Contest

By Natalie Taylor

To celebrate 25 years of business, Eggland's Best (EB) is searching for the most passionate EB fan, who also happens to have an eye for beautiful photos. For the first time ever, EB is tapping into the "foodtography" trend and inviting fans to submit their best original foodie photos by April 12, 2017, for a chance to win $5,000 and a year's supply of EB eggs.

To enter, fans can visit egglandsbest.com/foodtography and submit two photos of their favorite EB dishes. All dishes must include at least two whole Eggland's Best eggs and can be entered into one of four categories: breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course or dessert. Fans may enter once in each of the categories.

"We love seeing our consumers show their creativity and passion for the better taste, nutrition and freshness of Eggland's Best eggs," says Charlie Lanktree, president and CEO of Eggland's Best. "And now, with the EB Foodtogrpahy Contest, we're excited to give fans another creative way to show off their delicious and healthy Eggland's Best dishes, along with their food photography skills."

All entries must include two original photos (one image photographed during preparation and one photo of the finished dish). Submissions will be judged on demonstration of passion for the superior taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs, photographic quality and composition, and originality and creativity.

The five highest-scoring entries will be determined from each category for a chance to compete in the semi-finalist round where EB fans will vote to help select the finalist in each category. The finalists will then be revealed on the EB website where fans will have the chance to vote for the ultimate EB Foodtographer. Each finalist will be awarded $1,000 and a year’s supply of EB eggs, and the Grand Prize winner will receive $5,000 and a year’s supply of EB eggs.

EB eggs contain five times more vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and three times more vitamin B12 compared with ordinary eggs. EB's elevated nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that EB eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.