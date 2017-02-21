Endangered Species Chocolate Debuts Dark Chocolate Snacking Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) debuted its snacking line. The line features five new products: Dark Chocolate Bark with Almonds and Peanuts (Cougar); Dark Chocolate Bark with Salted Hazelnut Toffee (Rhino); Dark Chocolate Bites with Caramel and Sea Salt (Eagle); Dark Chocolate Bites with Sea Salt and Almonds (Owl); and Dark Chocolate Bites with 88 percent Cocoa (Panther).

Designed to meet consumer demand for brown flavor profiles and snack-friendly packaging, ESC committed significant resources and research into the development of this new product line.

"What consumers want right now is a trust-worthy snack that is familiar, and fits into their demanding life-styles. Our new product line hits every chord, from flavor to function," says Whitney Bembenick, director of innovation for Endangered Species Chocolate. "Made with real, premium ingredients and packed ready for any adventure, these snacks are a daily indulgence consumers can feel good about."

The new snacking line is Fairtrade International certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan (select products), gluten-free, and helps fund leading wildlife protection programs. The line is currently available on Amazon.com, and will be available in Kroger and natural food stores across the U.S. in early March.

ESC donates 10 percent of net profits annually to partnering conservation organizations. Current 10 percent GiveBack Partners include Rainforest Trust www.rainforesttrust.org and Wildlife Conservation Network www.wildnet.org. The snack line packaging increases awareness of a variety of at-risk species and includes conservation stats.

"All Endangered Species Chocolate products come with a promise to support species, habitat, and humanity," says Curt Vander Meer, CEO of Endangered Species Chocolate. "This promise has translated into over $1.3 million donated to support conservation over the past 3 years." More information is available on ESC's website: ESC Promise.