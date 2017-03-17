Enjoy Life Foods Launches National School Bus Tour

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Enjoy Life Foods is launching a national school bus tour.

Spanning 32 cities in 28 consecutive weeks, Enjoy Life’s custom school bus will share more than 600,000 complimentary, individually wrapped snacks and coupons with families nationwide. Stocked with snacks for every type of snacker, Enjoy Life’s sampling school bus features a variety of snack options, including new Plentils, Baking Chocolate Snack Packs, Mini Cookies and more, which are all free-from the top eight common food allergens identified as milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soy.

“At Enjoy Life Foods, the food allergy community is our family, and we share the frustration of having to navigate a specific diet while at school or on the go,” says Joel Warady, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Enjoy Life Foods. “Our unique school bus sampling vehicle gives us the ability to travel nationwide to share our brand promise, our products and to generate food allergy awareness. We know many families affected by food allergies may not be aware that there are delicious options they can enjoy freely without worry, which is why we’re excited to take this journey and help ensure as many people as possible have access to safe, allergy-friendly options. We’re excited to put faces to names and meet with families that we so often interact with on social media, while giving them flavorful snacks so they can eat freely.”

Anyone can follow the ourney by visiting the brand’s social media profiles, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (@EnjoyLifeFoods), with a microsite launching soon where real time tracking will be available. Followers are also invited to tag @EnjoyLifeFoods, #SnackFreely and post photos of bus sightings.