Farmer’s Pantry Debuts Cornbread Crisps

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Farmer’s Pantry debuted its Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps. Farmer’s Pantry snacks are always made in America and always grown on U.S. family farms.

Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps, available in Original, Jalapeno and Honey-Butter flavors, are made from fresh corn and other whole grains grown on American farms.

“Farmers Pantry Cornbread Crisps are truly the best thing since sliced bread!” says Josh Chaitovsky, co-founder and CEO of Farmer’s Pantry. “We believe it’s high-time for snacks to resolve the trade-off between being wholesome, made from natural ingredients and delicious. But to be truly sustainable, we also pledge to give back to our American farmers, and to hungry Americans in need, by supporting important charities such as Veterans Farm, Farm Aid, and The Family Farm charities.”

Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps are available in two sizes: 6-ounce bags of regular size Cornbread Crisps and 2-ounce bags of bite-sized Cornbread Crisps. Appropriate for supermarkets, mass market retailers, airport stores, and convenience stores, Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps are available in 12 per case, and will retail in the $3.99 range for 6oz bags, and under $2.00 for 2oz bags.