Fire Department Coffee Launches Spirit Infused Coffee Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Fire Department Coffee launched its Spirit Infused Coffee Line.

"We've created a revolutionary infusion process unlike anything done before," says Fire Department Coffee co-founder Luke Schneider. "Our Spirit Infused Coffee is set to redefine coffee innovation across the coffee industry."

For its flagship release, the company is featuring three different infused coffees each with its own unique flavor and aroma. The new flavors include: Bourbon Infusion; Rum Infusion; and Tequila Infusion.

The new line is made using a proprietary infusion process that's quite different from traditional cask barrel aging, which often infuses an overly harsh flavor from the charred wood interior of the barrel, company officials say.

"Consumers will taste the flavor they love with none of the negatives of the barrel aging process," says Schneider. "Just the smooth Fire Dept. Coffee they've come to love imbued with the delicious smells and tastes of bourbon, tequila, or rum."

This new process will give Fire Dept. Coffee the chance to experiment, and plans are already in the works for limited edition releases featuring other favored spirits.

"Here at Fire Dept. Coffee, we pride ourselves on our work to create coffee that the working class can be proud to drink,” says Schneider. “We are positive that the Spirit Infused Coffee Line will be right at home among our other quality products.”