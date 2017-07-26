Fire Dept. Coffee to Debut at BJ’s Wholesale Club

By Natalie Taylor

Fire Department Coffee will showcase its premium, high octane coffee roasts at the BJ’s Wholesale Club Roadshow, July 27-30 and Aug. 3-6, in Jersey City, N.J. The debut will be the first time the brand’s coffee will be available through BJ’s Wholesale Club at a special discounted rate of $14.99 per bag or $39.99 for the bundle of bourbon, rum and tequila infused coffee.

“We are looking forward to spending the week meeting new coffee lovers and helping raise awareness and support for their local fire house,” says Fire Dept. Coffee co-founder, Luke Schneider.

Fire Dept. Coffee is a veteran- and firefighter-owned brand with a mission to make strong, easy-drinking coffee for the nation’s working class. The brand’s beans are sourced from socially and environmentally friendly farms, and then roasted to order for optimum freshness, according to company officials.

A portion of Fire Dept. Coffee’s sales go to firefighter and veteran assistance programs. To help highlight all the good firefighters do in the community, the brand will be sending one or two local Jersey City firefighters to the event every day, including Nick Fargo—firefighter and lead singer of the band Mother.

“One of our missions is to foster a sense of community among firefighters as well as the public,” says Schneider. “We can’t wait to meet the local firefighters, talk shop, and gift them with some of our best roasts.”