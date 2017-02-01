Fisher Nuts and Food Network Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Unveil 'Live Life Unshelled' Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

To celebrate their 5-year partnership, Fisher nuts and Food Network Chef Alex Guarnaschelli announced the launch of #LiveUnshelled. The new social campaign encourages consumers to go beyond their comfort zones to “experiment, improvise, and find an unexpected crunch” in their cooking and in other parts of their lives.

Kicking off the campaign with social videos featuring Guarnaschelli’s unshelled moments, the Live Life UnshelledTM campaign is inspired by the notion that life would be pretty boring if everyone followed the same recipe or ate the same meals day after day, company officials say. Fisher is instead encouraging consumers to break the mold, try something new and take part in the campaign by sharing their unshelled moments on Facebook and Instagram with the campaign hashtag #LiveUnshelled.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Chef Alex Guarnaschelli for a fifth year,” says Howard Brandeisky, senior vice president, global marketing and customer solutions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son. “Chef Alex has been inspiring home chefs for years with her innovative tips and creative, yet simple recipes on behalf of the Fisher brand, but now we’re asking our consumers to step outside of their comfort zones, try something new and come out of their shells.”

The entire product line is Non-GMO Project Verified and contains no preservatives. Moreover, most Fisher Chef’s Naturals walnuts, pecans, and almonds are certified by the American Heart Association The brand also recently launched new, refreshed graphics for its stand-up, re-sealable bags. Available on store shelves this month, the updated packaging showcases the Non-GMO Project Verification mark as well as recipe content on the back panel.