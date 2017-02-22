FlapJacked Launches Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie Mix

By Rebekah Marcarelli

FlapJacked debuted its latest product line: smoothie mixes. This "just add milk" mix provides consumers with an easy-to-make, portable smoothie without the use of a blender, company officials say.

"We're thrilled to announce the release of FlapJacked Protein Smoothie Mix," says Jennifer Bacon, co-founder of FlapJacked. "The combination of authentic Greek Yogurt with 20g of whey protein isolate plus Ganeden's heat-resistant probiotics? We believe this creates an exciting new breakfast option for kids, adults, athletes, weight-conscious consumers, the elderly and much, much more."

FlapJacked Protein Smoothie Mixes are available in three flavors – Milk Chocolate, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla Bean. Each mix contains: 20-grams of protein per serving; real Greek yogurt; 860-grams of Omega 3s for anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular health benefits; superfoods such as acai, flax and green coffee bean extract; 500 million CFUs of GanedenBC30 probiotic to support immune health; and gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients for health and eco-conscious consumers

Next month, FlapJacked will expand its lineup even further with a protein-packed, macro-friendly version of a popular snack eaten billions of times by Americans each year. The new product line will be announced and sampled at Natural Products Expo West, March 8-10, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.