Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

FlapJacked Launches Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie Mix

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

FlapJacked debuted its latest product line: smoothie mixes. This "just add milk" mix provides consumers with an easy-to-make, portable smoothie without the use of a blender, company officials say. 

"We're thrilled to announce the release of FlapJacked Protein Smoothie Mix," says Jennifer Bacon, co-founder of FlapJacked. "The combination of authentic Greek Yogurt with 20g of whey protein isolate plus Ganeden's heat-resistant probiotics? We believe this creates an exciting new breakfast option for kids, adults, athletes, weight-conscious consumers, the elderly and much, much more."

FlapJacked Protein Smoothie Mixes are available in three flavors – Milk Chocolate, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla Bean. Each mix contains: 20-grams of protein per serving; real Greek yogurt;  860-grams of Omega 3s for anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular health benefits; superfoods such as acai, flax and green coffee bean extract; 500 million CFUs of GanedenBC30 probiotic to support immune health; and gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients for health and eco-conscious consumers

Next month, FlapJacked will expand its lineup even further with a protein-packed, macro-friendly version of a popular snack eaten billions of times by Americans each year. The new product line will be announced and sampled at Natural Products Expo West, March 8-10, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Planting Trends Point To Continuation Of Pink Lady Brand Market Growth

Anthony Opens New Production Facility

A world of possibilities

Tears of joy

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags