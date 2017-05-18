Fogdog Cold Brew Introduces Sumatra Dark Roast

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Fogdog Cold Brew, a Bay Area-based startup, introduced Sumatra dark roast coffee – a new cold brew coffee featuring a creamy texture as a result of the company’s patent-pending hydrodynamic cold extraction process.

By brewing its coffee with cold, fast-moving water, Fogdog is able to extract aromatic oils into the liquid to create a silky and creamy texture without any dairy or other additives.

“Our Sumatra dark roast coffee has two ingredients: coffee beans and water,” says Alex Siow, founder and CEO of Fogdog Cold Brew. “With our exclusive brewing process, we are able to extract smooth, bold flavors directly from the coffee bean, resulting in a new all-natural cold brew coffee with a unique creamy taste and texture.”

Sumatra dark roast is maintained at 38 F for just-in-time serving, with no flash heat pasteurization for unadulterated taste. The coffee combines only hand selected dark roast coffee beans, with ice cold water, to create a coffee that is naturally sweet and creamy, with a density and rich color specific to Fogdog’s patent-pending method of brewing. Though the coffee only contains two ingredients—coffee beans and water—its caffeine content is high enough to give consumers a boost