Foodstirs Debuts Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Foodstirs is adding a quick-from-scratch baking mix to its portfolio of organic and GMO-free offerings: Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix. The new product uses high-quality, clean and ethically-sourced ingredients. Foodstirs Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix is available online now and will be on shelf at retailers nationwide in March.

“Baking can be a challenging task for ingredient-conscious families,” says Galit Laibow, CEO and co-founder of Foodstirs. “Traditional options are filled with chemicals, are hard to make and taste artificial. As a mom, I relate to modern parents everywhere who want to give their children incredibly great-tasting food that everyone can feel good about eating, especially for dessert. That’s why we’re excited to launch our radically clean new frosting, further expanding our selection of organic and GMO-free items.”

All Foodstirs products are made with just six to ten organic and GMO-free ingredients that are free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors. In addition to Equal Exchange organic Fair Trade cocoa and chocolate.

The new frosting mix retails for $5.99.