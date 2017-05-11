Foster Farms Debuts Baked, Never-Fried Cooked Chicken Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Foster Farms introduced a full line of baked, never-fried chicken products nationwide. The new line features frozen, breaded, never-fried Chicken Breast Nuggets, Chicken Breast Tenders and Chicken Breast Fillets. The baked varieties are fully cooked and contain half the fat and 25 percent fewer calories than traditional offerings. The new products are available in the frozen chicken section of most major retailers nationwide.

Foster Farms Baked products are 100 percent natural with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. They are made with 100 percent white meat and can be prepared in the oven or microwave with cooking times of around 20 minutes (oven) or less than four minutes (microwave).

"We wanted to bring great tasting, baked chicken products to the marketplace that deliver on taste, texture and quality ingredients, without the need for frying," says Foster Farms group vice president of retail sales, Dave Hansen. "This Baked line is a real innovation for the category and initial reception by consumers has been outstanding."

Foster Farms Baked Chicken Breast Nuggets, Chicken Tenders and Chicken Fillets are conveniently packaged in 24-ounce (tenders and nuggets) and 22-ounce (fillets) re-sealable bags and retail for $8.99.