Four Loko Unveils Bartender Series

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Phusion Projects, the makers of Four Loko, rolled out its newest line of flavored malt beverages, Bartender Series, which combines the flavors of unique cocktails with graffiti-inspired cans. Bartender Series currently has three flavors: Blue Mofo, Purple Hooter and Pink Scorpion.

"Four Loko is synonymous with camouflage packaging," says Jenna Shklyar, Phusion Projects' marketing vice president. "With Bartender Series, we did not want to lose the bold design Four Loko is known for. Instead, we embraced it and built on it by introducing simple, yet powerful graffiti imagery. On the flavor front, collaborating with professional bartenders helped us merge the authentic experience of trying unique cocktails at a bar, with the convenience of a can. The result is that while Four Loko's Bartender Series branches out into mixed drink inspired territory, it stays true to the adventure Four Loko stands for as a brand."

Bartender Series is now available in the U.S. in 16-ounce cans. It is one product launch in a series of Phusion Projects' portfolio of new brands that will help drive continued growth in 2017, company officials say.