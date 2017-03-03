G.H. Cretors Popped Corn Introduces Three Organic Varieties

By Rebekah Marcarelli

G.H. Cretors Popped Corn has three new organic varieties of its handcrafted popcorn: Organic White Cheddar, Organic Honey Butter Kettlecorn and Organic Salted Butter. All three of G.H. Cretors' new varieties will be sampled for the very first time at the Natural Products Expo West at Booth #5358.

G.H. Cretors popcorn roots date back to the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, where the very first commercial popcorn maker was unveiled by Charles Cretors. G.H. Cretors Organic White Cheddar, Organic Honey Butter Kettlecorn and Organic Salted Butter popped corn are each made with high-quality, real ingredients, like premium aged cheddar cheese, at the G.H. Cretors facility in Waukegan, Ill.

"Our three new flavors deliver the mouthwatering taste and fluffy popped kernels that G.H. Cretors is known for and add to our organic offering," says Corinne Kelly, vice president of marketing at Eagle Foods, makers of G.H. Cretors Popped Corn.

G.H. Cretors Organic White Cheddar, Organic Honey Butter Kettlecorn and Organic Salted Butter popcorn will be available in retailers nationwide this summer and are welcomed additions to the brand's creative and bold family of flavors. Current fan-favorites include: The Mix, a classic blend of rich, buttery caramel and cheddar cheese, Just the Cheese and Just the Caramel are for those who prefer to enjoy those flavors separately, as well as Organic Dill Pickle, Organic Chile Jalapeño White Cheddar and Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil. All G.H. Cretors Popped Corn flavors are Certified Gluten-Free.