GSK Consumer Healthcare Launches ProNamel Strong & Bright Enamel Toothpaste

By Rebekah Marcarelli

GSK Consumer Healthcare announced the U.S. launch of ProNamel Strong & Bright, a new daily toothpaste that helps strengthen enamel and whiten teeth to better stand up to life's everyday dietary challenges.

ProNamel Strong & Bright Enamel has a unique optimized-fluoride formulation that actively helps strengthen and protect acid-weakened enamel. It gently polishes away stains with controlled abrasivity silicas to limit enamel wear during tooth brushing for whiter, brighter teeth, while simultaneously freshening breath, fighting cavities and keeping gums healthy.

"Protecting and strengthening tooth enamel is the key to a healthy, white smile," says Dr. Jonathan Levine, DMD, New York City practicing dentist and Associate Professor at the NYU School of Dentistry. "Nearly half of American's don't know that once enamel is gone, it's gone forever.3 We rarely think about it, but our daily routines have a significant impact on our enamel health."

Part of the ProNamel portfolio, ProNamel Strong & Bright is available in two flavors: Mint and Extra Fresh. The product comes in 3-ounce tubes for $5.99.