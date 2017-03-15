Gaia Herbs Debuts Mushroom+Herbs Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Gaia Herbs unveiled a line of products, Mushroom+Herbs, at Natural Products Expo West. The collection encompasses five products — Liver Defense, Everyday Immune, Mental Clarity, Cordyceps+ and Reishi+Turmeric — which contain synergistic blends of organic Mushrooms and Herbs to provide targeted support for everyday life.

“In nature, plants and fungi work together in order to thrive,” says Todd King, vice president of marketing at Gaia Herbs. “Mushrooms+Herbs continues that tradition of co-evolution in a potent yet convenient format. Through lab-validated science, we have harnessed the wisdom of nature to create blends of mushrooms and herbs that support key functions of health and well-being. Consumers are increasingly discovering natural approaches to actively support their bodies and lifestyles, and these new products provide a trusted and simple way to do so.”

Made with organic mushrooms and herbs, the Mushroom+Herbs line from Gaia Herbs utilizes mushroom fruiting bodies, with no fillers, in potent extract form. Additional herbs offer condition-specific support, resulting in unique blends each validated for purity, potency and identity. Formulations within the Mushroom+Herbs line are:

Gaia Herbs Mushrooms+Herbs line will be available starting in late spring 2017.