Garden Fresh Gourmet Introduces Suite of Salsa and Hummus Combinations

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Garden Fresh Gourmet introduced a suite of salsa and hummus combinations.. The new Garden Fresh Gourmet products include three salsa varieties with distinct texture and taste profiles, as well as two collections of hummus that include six chef-inspired blends. In addition to the new suite of salsas and hummus, Garden Fresh Gourmet also unveiled a refreshed look this month.

"As a brand founded in the kitchen of a Detroit BBQ restaurant, we not only look to deliver on what consumers want, but also leverage our culinary roots and draw inspiration from the local food scene," says Bill Lange, vice president of marketing, C-Fresh CPG. "We're seeing chefs and at-home cooks play with unexpected pairings and mash-ups, which inspired us to combine our award winning salsa flavors with hummus, as well as create a delicious, new trio of salsas."

The three new Garden Fresh Gourmet salsas include the following flavors:

Restaurant Style Salsa (Mild, Medium, Hot) – a classic red salsa that combines traditional ingredients like tomatoes, onion and cilantro with varying amounts of jalapeno for three levels of heat; available in both organic and conventional

Mango Salsa – a refreshing mix that combines chunks of sweet mango with red peppers and cilantro

Salsa Verde Avocado – a hearty green salsa that blends chunks of avocado with tomatillo, poblano and jalapeno

Garden Fresh Gourmet is also releasing two new hummus lines, which include three salsa-inspired hummus that blend distinctively mild, medium and hot peppers with rich, creamy chickpeas; and a line of culinary bean hummus that pair different beans and lentils with specially-crafted toppings. The line includes: