Garden of Eatin' Introduces Two Tortilla Chip Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hain Celestial's Garden of Eatin' brand introduced two corn tortilla chips: Nacho, featuring creamy farmhouse cheddar with paprika; and Ranch, with hints of buttermilk, garlic and onion. The new flavors are certified USDA organic.

This year, Garden of Eatin' brand is responding to consumer trends by expanding its portfolio with better-for-you options of the most popular flavors in the conventional tortilla chip category, company officials say.

"Garden of Eatin' brand is proud of its heritage of crafting organic corn tortilla chips while continuing to innovate with exciting flavor combinations," said Brett Hartmann, director of marketing, snacks at Hain Celestial. "Providing consumers a certified USDA organic option made with non-GMO ingredients, infused with bold new adventurous flavors and quality crunch are qualities that consumers continue to know and trust."

These new Garden of Eatin' varieties will be available nationally in 5 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $3.49. These new flavors are made with non-GMO organic ingredients, gluten-free and certified kosher.