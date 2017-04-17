Edit ModuleShow Tags
Gehl Foods Continues to Reveal Rebrand

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Gehl Foods, producer and distributor of Gehl's brand cheese sauce, continues to unveil a new logo, look, feel and tone for the Gehl's brand sold in Food Away From Home and Retail outlets. The company updated the brand’s previous script logo and voice to more accurately represent its brand purpose and principal product: cheese sauce.

Gehl’s is currently offering a free rebranding kit to help operators drive awareness and increase the average ticket size. The kit includes dispenser fronts, posters, shelf talkers and glass clings. Every piece brings the brand to life with fun food illustrations and humorous copy to entertain consumers as well as educate them about the different ways they can enjoy cheese sauce. Gehl’s is also hosting the OOEY-GOOEY Sweepstakes to encourage customers to order their rebranded POS and new dispenser decals. Entries are being accepted through May 31, 2017.

Key highlights of the company’s new brand identity, which successfully launched in the fall of 2016, include:

  • New Logo: To communicate the fun and carefree personality of the brand, Gehl’s uses a playful font and incorporates a cheese wedge in the logo
  • New Brand Voice: Gehl’s new and entertaining brand voice conveys that cheese sauce is a great-tasting snack that consumers shouldn’t take too seriously
  • New Look and Feel: Gehl’s uses a comedic illustration style and cheerful typography to build the character of the brand

 “As an industry leader, we feel it is imperative for our brand to continue to remain on trend and relevant," says Sue Bietsch, ‎Gehl Foods director of marketing and product management. We asked ourselves, if cheese sauce were a person, what kind of person would it be? It would be lively, witty and fun. We made these characteristics the defining points in our rebrand in the hopes of continuing to increase brand recognition while making customers smile.”

