General Mills Unveils New Global Product Line

By Natalie Taylor

General Mills has revealed its line-up of new products around the world. Highlights include "Oui" by Yoplait, a French-style yogurt with simple ingredients like whole milk and real fruit; cereals like Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Blueberry Chex; Betty Crocker "original recipe" cake mix made with seven pantry-friendly ingredients; Annie's organic cheese puffs; and Häagen-Dazs mini stick bars.

"Regardless of the changing consumer landscape, one thing remains consistent—people still want great-tasting products," says Jeff Harmening, chief executive officer of General Mills. "We're increasing our levels of innovation across the board, with a laser focus on delivering exceptional taste with simple ingredients—whether it's pioneering new innovation like French-style yogurt in the U.S. and Häagen-Dazs mini stick bars in Europe, or renovating a classic like Betty Crocker cake mix."

General Mills has modernized its portfolio, updating products from Cheerios to Yoplait to Progresso, expanding gluten-free and organic offerings, and making nutritional improvements across brands.

Notable products launching this summer include:

U.S.

Annie's Organic Cheese Puffs: Organic baked corn puffs in Cheddar Cheesy and White Cheddar Bunny Tail.

Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch: The newest member of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch family, made with a combination of real apples and cinnamon with no artificial colors or flavors.

Betty Crocker Original Recipe: This recipe is made with only recognizable ingredients, like sugar, flour, and cocoa, and is available in Golden Yellow, Chocolate Joy and German Chocolate Delight varieties.

Blueberry Chex: Blueberry fruit flavor in the wholesome Gluten Free Chex cereal.

Fiber One Protein Nut Bars: A high protein bar with 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of sugar, available in Chocolate Pretzel Nut and Sweet & Salty Roasted Nut.

LÄRABAR Nut & Seed Crunchy Bars: A first-of-its-kind bar that combines sprouted chia seeds with honey and maple to create a lightly crunchy texture. Contains 10 ingredients or fewer, and is Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, soy-free and kosher. Flavors include Maple Cinnamon, Honey Almond Cranberry and Dark Chocolate Almond.

Nature Valley Biscuits in Coconut Butter: Each crispy biscuit contains 13 grams of whole grain and is made with 100 percent natural whole grain oats and real toasted coconut.

Nature Valley XL Protein Chewy Bars: XL Protein Chewy Bars are gluten-free and made with 15 grams of protein, available in Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Mixed Nut.

Old El Paso Blue Corn Stand 'n Stuff Taco Shell: Made with only three ingredients.

Pillsbury's Best Pizza Dough: The new dough is individually rolled in clear parchment paper to make it easy to unroll, top and bake. Available in Classic and Thin Crust.

Progresso Organic: Progresso is offering organic options including Organic Chicken Noodle, Organic Chicken and Wild Rice, Organic Tomato Basil, Organic Southwest Style Black Bean, Organic Savory Lentil, Organic Classic Minestrone.

Yoplait Mix-Ins: Creamy, traditional-style yogurt with textured crunch, available in Coconut Chocolate Almond, Key Lime Crunch, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Very Berry Crisp, Cherry Chocolate Almond and Mint Chocolate Delight.

Oui by Yoplait: Inspired by Yoplait's Saveur d'Autrefois ("taste of yesteryear") sold in France, Oui by Yoplait is made with simple ingredients like whole milk and real pieces of fruit. Cultured with a pot set approach, each serving is consumed from the glass container in which the yogurt was cultured.

Canada

Liberté Greek Crunch: 2 percent milkfat Greek yogurt with premium crunchy inclusions in Greek Coconut with Dark Chocolate & Honey Roasted Almonds; Greek Sweetened Plain with Salted Cashews, Praline Pecans & Salted Almonds; Greek Vanilla Bean with Caramel, dark chocolate and salted almonds.

Old El Paso Thick Cut Tortilla Chips: Thick cut to hold up against the thickest dips.

Europe

Häagen-Dazs Frozen Yogurt Collection (France and Spain): Comes in plain, strawberry and macadamia nut. Available in pints and mini-cups.

Häagen-Dazs Mini-Stick bars (Europe, Australia, Asia): Häagen-Dazs ice cream stick bars reduced in size for guilt-free indulgence. Available in Salted Caramel, Vanilla Caramel Almond and Chocolate Almond flavors.

Old El Paso Mini Stand 'N Stuff Taco Kits (France and UK): Comes in two combinations: Extra Mild Super Tasty and Sweet Chile & Garlic.

Yoplait Triple Sensation and Champs de Fruit (France): A premium yogurt dessert with half-candied fruit layered on top of creamy Yoplait yogurt. Triple-layered with two fruit flavors (Passion/Mango, Strawberry/Raspberry, Black current/Blueberry, or Pear/Apple) or smaller Champs de Fruit containers with fruit on the top (Strawberry, Mango, Passionfruit, Blueberry).

Asia

Wanchai Ferry Sea Cucumber Shrimp Dumpling (China): High quality protein sea food.

Yoplait Perle de Lait Drinkable (China): The smooth and creamy taste of Yoplait Perle de Lait into a bottle. Made from 100 percent fresh milk, free from gelatin or other thickeners. Comes in three varieties: Plain, Strawberry, and Pomegranate.

The company's full portfolio of new products can be found on its blog, A Taste of General Mills.