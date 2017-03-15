Edit ModuleShow Tags
Globe Adds 60 Inches of Cooking Surface to Griddle Line

By Natalie Taylor

Globe Food Equipment Co. has added a 60-inch thermostatic unit to its line of gas countertop griddles. Designed to meet the needs of high-use kitchens, this unit offers 5 feet of griddle space with five zones of temperature control for cooking a variety of foods at the same time.

The 60-inch unit has 150,000 BTUs (30,000 per burner), stainless steel U-style burners providing heat every 12 inches, flame every 6 inches and a temperature range of 200°-575°F. The 1-inch thick polished steel griddle plate helps retain and distribute heat, and the front plate and frame is constructed of insulated double-walled stainless steel for durability, longer life and heating efficiency.

Globe’s gas griddle line offers a wide range of options with 15-, 24-, 36- and 48-inch manual; and 24-, 36-, 48- and now a 60-inch thermostatic model, all available in natural gas and liquid propane.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Globe is a provider of food preparation, and gas and electric cooking equipment for the foodservice industry. Globe offers a complete line of products including a complete line of mixers and slicers, meat choppers, weighing systems and cooking equipment.

