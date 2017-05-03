Globe Food Equipment Adds Flywheel Slicer to Product Lineup

By Natalie Taylor

Globe Food Equipment has added a flywheel slicer to its line of premium slicers. With a classic Old World Italian design, vibrant red enamel, hand-detailed gold and black accents, and an authentic marble receiving shelf, the FS14 is made for front-of-house theatre slicing. The design of the slicer is not only classic, but also meets modern NSF sanitation standards.

This low resistance slicer is hand powered, enabling the operator to control the slicing speed and select slice thickness of hand-crafted meats. The flywheel’s impressive 14-inch carbon steel knife, the largest in the industry, easily accommodates traditionally oversized meats, such as prosciutto.

“Operators and chefs love the interaction with customers created by slicing with the hand-cranked flywheel, allowing them to bring the kitchen experience and showcase their high-quality meats to their customers,” says Kevin Woods, vice president of sales and marketing. “The slicer is beautiful, highly precise and durable; what you would expect from Globe.”

Designed for bistros, delis and restaurants, Globe’s FS14 flywheel can bring more profit out of high-quality meats by providing razor-thin slices while showcasing the presentation of the slicing experience of a freshly-sliced prosciutto or charcuterie board in front of the customer.

The Globe FS14 slicer lives up to Globe’s promise of quality, performance and value with a two-year parts and labor warranty. The optional heavy-duty artisan pedestal complements the slicer’s vintage look and casters provide easy mobility of the slicer.