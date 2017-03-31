Globe Introduces S-Series Slicers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Globe introduced its S-Series premium heavy-duty slicers. Designed to perform in the most demanding applications such as supermarket delis, correctional kitchens and slicing frozen meat, Globe’s all new line of heavy duty slicers pack a powerful punch, company officials say.

The S-Series provides end-users more access for cleaning with an anodized aluminum, one-piece open base design. The slicer is equipped with the market’s only Clear Text graphic user interface - no cryptic error codes, blinking lights or beeps for the operator to decipher. The S-Series also has more capacity with an extended carriage and large platter to accommodate even the largest product such as prosciutto, mortadella and bacon.

“We are always listening to what our customers have to say, and we value what they want in a slicer. It was that feedback which inspired our S-Series,” says Hilton Garner, Globe president and CEO. “Freshly designed from the ground up, Globe’s S-Series slicers are easier to clean and use – with even greater precision and consistency.”

Globe S-Series Slicers are offered with two feature sets: Standard and Advanced. Standard models provide operators with great value while the Advanced models have additional features designed to protect the operator, not only during operation, but also during clean up. The S-Series includes a variety of options including high voltage and correctional units and frozen meat slicers in both manual and automatic, along with accessories for vegetable prep - vegetable hopper, slaw tray and food fences.

“Our goal was to provide value along with the performance and quality expected of Globe. We designed the S-Series from a blank sheet of paper, with more premium features and benefits for both food retail and foodservice segments, without a high price tag”, says Kevin Woods Globe vice president of sales and marketing.