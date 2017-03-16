Gold Meat Now Available at Sedano's and Presidente Supermarkets

By Natalie Taylor

Gold Meat's signature sausages are now available at all Sedano's markets in Florida and five more Presidente Supermarkets in South Florida (Hollywood, Miramar, North Bay Village and two in West Palm).

Consumers can find Gold Meat products in more than 230 stores in Florida. In addition to Sedano's and Presidente, consumers will also find Gold Meat at El Bodegon Supermarkets, Bravo Supermarkets, Price Choice, Sabor Tropical, Latinos Supermarket, Latinos Market, Brazil Mart, Via Brazil, Jumbo Supermarket, Seabra Foods and Boca Brazil.

Gold Meat's Brazilian sausage uses a special blend of spices, seasonings and casings that were created by the owners' father in his butcher shop in the small town of Ipuã, Brazil some 45 years ago. Based in Brazil, the company has expanded to the U.S. with a state-of-the-art production facility in Tavares, Fla. Gold Meat sources all of its ingredients in the U.S. for its Tavares facility, which has become the base for its U.S. operation.

The company's line includes several flavors of Pork Thin Style, Chicken Thin Style, Pork Links, Chicken Links, as well as its new ready-to-cook pork loin and pork tenderloin. Gold Meat will introduce its first corned beef brisket later this month.