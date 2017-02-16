Good Food Made Simple Launches Entrée Meals

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Good Food Made Simple launched restaurant-inspired organic Entrée Meals.

The Good Food Made Simple Entrée Meals are made with organic ingredients and use simple, real foods like whole grains, organic veggies and humanely raised meats. Inspired by international flavors and expertly crafted by a professional chef, the Entrée Meals are Good Food Made Simple's mission to provide busy families with delicious and wholesome meals for any time of day.

"At Good Food Made Simple, we want to offer meals that are crafted with simple ingredients, yet deliver full-flavor experiences," says Good Food Made Simple CEO George Gavris. "Our brand was founded based on clean and organic ingredients, along with a commitment to sustainable agriculture and animal welfare. We started with breakfast and now, we're thrilled to offer made-with-organic lunch and dinner options with our new Entrée Meals. We're having a lot of fun as we continue to innovate and revolutionize the freezer aisle."

Launching nationally at Target and other retailers, the Entrée Meals are available in 12 varieties: Hatch Chile Mac, Buffalo Style Chicken, Chicken Black Bean, Steak Black Bean, Chicken Pad Thai, Thai Style Chicken, Three Pepper Beef, Chicken Enchiladas Verdes, Turkey Meatball, Lemon Chicken, Lasagna Bolognese and Cavatappi Bolognese. All of the flavors are made with a minimum of 70 percent organic ingredients, use humanely raised meats – no antibiotics or hormones are ever administered- and have at least 13-grams of protein per serving. Target shoppers will begin seeing the Entrée Meals in the frozen aisle in February, retailing for $3.99.