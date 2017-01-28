HOPE Foods to Introduce Two Hummus Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

HOPE Foods is rolling out two new products for 2017: BLACK GARLIC and MANGO TOMATILLO hummus. HOPE is also expecting a large increase in the conventional distribution of its Guacamole product line.

The Black Garlic inside the hummus has been aged and cooked to achieve a flavor similar to fermentation; Mango Tomatillo is a blend of peppery sweet and savory.

“We are excited to bring these two flavors to the marketplace in 2017, and continue to showcase our unmatched ability to pioneer taste and produce fresh quality products,” says HOPE president, Robbie Rech, “2016 was a milestone year for us and we can’t wait to build on the foundation we have of exciting, new and unique flavors. We have a lot of momentum heading into 2017 and are looking forward to the Natural Products Expo West where we will be presenting our entire lineup of products.”

In addition to these new flavors, HOPE will continue to increase the distribution of it’s wildly popular GUACAMOLE line. HOPE Guacamole is available in two flavors: Green Chile and Spicy Green Chile. Crafted with Mexican-grown, handpicked and ripe avocado, fresh squeezed lime juice, tomato, garlic and cilantro.