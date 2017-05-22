Halo Top Creamery Launches Golden Seal Sweepstakes

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Halo Top Creamery is commemorating its five-year anniversary by giving back to its fans. Beginning June 1, Halo Top is giving ice cream lovers everywhere five chances to win five grand prizes.

“Over the past five years, Halo Top has seen huge growth and as we reflect on reaching this 5-year mark, we wanted to show our appreciation for our fans and celebrate the tremendous loyalty they’ve shown us,” says Justin Woolverton, founder and CEO of Halo Top. “We could never have imagined this level of support from our fans and we wanted to reward them with something that not only aligns with our company values, but is truly unique,” added Doug Bouton, President & COO.

From June 1 to June 30, Halo Top pints across the country will be randomly seeded with unique Golden Seals just under the gold foil heat seals of your Halo Top lid. Five winners will each win the following:

Four-Day Vacation for Two to Maui: Winners will receive a trip for two to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. $5,000 to spend at their Grocery Retailer: Halo Top fought to get off the ground and the fans were the true catalyst that pushed the brand to the next level. For that overwhelming support, Halo Top will support each winner with $5,000 in gift cards to the grocery retail store where they originally purchased their Golden Seal pint. Help a Make-A-Wish dream come true at their local chapter: As a brand that owes everything to its own community of fans, Halo Top wants to give back to the local communities of each winner. Halo Top will make a total of five dreams come true by sponsoring one wish through each winner’s local Make-A-Wish® chapter.



Non-winners can enter a separate contest for another chance to win by taking a selfie with their non-winning seal, post it on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with #HaloTopGoldenSeal and you will be entered to win. Five winners will be chosen each week during the promotion window to receive a VIP package of all 17 flavors of Halo Top.

Five additional grand prize winners will be chosen at the end of the promotion to win a year’s supply of Halo Top and a Halo Top freezer. See complete rules here: https://www.halotop.com/thegoldside.