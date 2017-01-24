Harmless Harvest Launches Line Of Probiotic Beverages

By Rebekah Marcarelli

​Harmless Harvest launched a line of organic probiotic cultured coconut beverages called Harmless Coconut Probiotics.

The new line of plant-based probiotic cultured beverages joins the family of organic, Fair for Life certified Harmless Harvest coconut water. Harmless Coconut Probiotics combine the company's organic coconut water, coconut meat from young coconuts, active probiotic cultures, and organic fruits. The line will be available in Original, Strawberries, Blueberries & Acai, Mangos & Acerolas, with no added thickeners, stabilizers, or artificial flavors.

"This new plant-based beverage, made from the whole edible organic coconut, brings consumers a refreshing beverage with probiotics that support digestive and immune health," says company CEO Giannella Alvarez.

Harmless Coconut Probiotics is an important innovation for the company because it "supports our ecosystem, and it allows us to truly 'crack' the coconut, delivering consumers the delicious water and meat and bringing us closer to achieving a zero-waste ingredient model," says Harmless Harvest's vice president of marketing and innovation Deanna Fleming. With the addition of the coconut meat, each Probiotics serving boasts at least 5-grams of dietary fiber and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

"Our priorities as a business are to make delicious, organic products that connect consumers to plants the way nature intended, and deliver them from an ecosystem-based business that benefits people and the planet for future generations, " says Alvarez. "With this new product, consumers have a satisfying on-the-go snack they can feel good about—whether it's kick starting the day or recharging in the afternoon."