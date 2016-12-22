Health Warrior Debuts Chia and Superfood Bar Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Health Warrior will expand its portfolio in January, 2017 with the addition of its Vanilla Almond Chia Bar and the Mint Chocolate Superfood Protein Bar.

"Chosen by popular demand, the votes for the sweet new flavors were off the charts (thousands of fans participated, edging out blueberry, fig and a few other popular flavor profiles); and, luckily, your calories to enjoy them don’t have to be. Indulge in the flavors you know, crave and love, without the guilt," company officials say.

The new Vanilla Almond Chia has 110 calories, four grams of sugar, four grams of fiber, and 1000 milligrams of omega-3s. The new Mint Chocolate Superfood Protein Bar has no soy or whey. The blend of chia, quinoa and oats and mint chocolate provides 10 grams of plant-based protein and five grams of fiber and 2000 milligrams of omega-3s.

"Ounce-for-ounce, chia seeds have more omega-3s than salmon, more protein than an egg, and more fiber than flax seed, as well as antioxidants, calcium, and magnesium," officials say.