Heavenly Organics Introduces BioChecked Glyphosate Free Certificatied Honey

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Heavenly Organics, manufacturer of 100 percent organic, raw, pesticide and antibiotic-free honey from wild beehives has met the BioChecked ZERO Tolerance Standard and revealed that its White, Neem and Acacia honey varietals are now Glyphosate Free Certified. Heavenly Organics honey has been scientifically proven to be clean and contaminant free of pesticides. The company has met and agreed to submit to regular independent lab testing for its honey and is the first honey on the market to be Glyphosate Free Certified.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce that we are Glyphosate Free Certified," says co-founder and CEO of Heavenly Organics, Amit Hooda. "We hope this partnership with BioChecked™, brings even more awareness to the use of pesticides and how they are having a negative impact on human health, the environment, and bee colonies worldwide. The government needs to set a tolerance level for glyphosate found in honey and create a universal labeling system, because people have the right to know what's in their food."

In contrast to the honey being affected by these pesticides and chemicals, Heavenly Organics sources its raw and organic honey from wild beehives located in the untouched forests of Northern and Central India and parts of the Himalayast. Since these naturally occurring, wild beehives are found in such remote areas, the bees are far from the reach of pesticides and other pollutants. Also, since Heavenly Organics' proprietary honey collection method is bee-friendly and smoke free, the company is proud to say that they protect approximately 500 million bees per year. Heavenly Organics Raw Honey is 100 percent organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.