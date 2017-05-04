Heineken Brings Soccer Closer to Fans and Beer Drinkers Nationwide

By Natalie Taylor

This July, HEINEKEN USA is bringing soccer closer to its fans, wherever they are. Heineken will be the presenting sponsor for every International Champions Cup (ICC) match in the U.S.

Since 2013, the annual ICC presented by Heineken has become a highlight on the global soccer calendar, and its fifth North American act is promising to be the most ambitious yet. Eight of the world’s greatest teams, playing in world class stadiums across North America, will contest the 2017 tournament from July 19-30. With six of the last 10 UEFA Champions League titles between them, the 11-day event will stoke some of the most intense rivalries in world soccer.

“Heineken drinkers are passionate about all things soccer and ICC”, says Rob Ryder, Heineken brand manager, noting that Heineken drinkers are 60-percent more inclined to view FIFA soccer championships, 72-percent of drinkers associate beer with soccer and the Heineken target is 66-percent more likely to view Major League Soccer. “Enjoying a cold Heineken on gameday enhances the experience and leads to greater consumer engagement,” he adds. Heineken has seen high single-digit uplift in volumes within markets that activated ICC at retail last year, offering strong encouragement for retailers to support the partnership with ICC. “We will build on this momentum in 2017 with an even bigger program,” Ryder says.

The ICC is an impressive, record-setting draw. In 2014, over 109,318 fans showed up to watch Manchester United and Real Madrid meet at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor—the highest attended soccer game in U.S. history. In 2016, the two most attended soccer games in the U.S. were part of the ICC, when 105,826 people watched Real Madrid take on Chelsea at Michigan Stadium, and 86,461 people watched Real Madrid play Paris Saint-Germain at Ohio Stadium. “The lineup of teams participating in this year’s tournament is world-class from top to bottom, highlighted by current champions of three top domestic leagues as well as the reigning Champions League titleholder,” says Charlie Stillitano, chairman of tournament founder Relevent Sports. “Hosting this caliber of soccer competition in the U.S. is only feasible through the ICC, where these teams can compete in a highly competitive tournament in preparation for their upcoming domestic campaign.”

Heineken is bringing the excitement of ICC gameday to retail and to the host stadiums. A simple entry mechanic—text GOAL to 88500 for a chance to win game tickets, stadium tours and exclusive merchandise—is featured on eye-catching, soccer-themed POS to support in-store feature and display activity. In digital activation, @HeinekenSoccer will be promoting the program, driving consumers to the Heineken soccer website for ICC and soccer content. On-site, Heineken will be promoting in stadium beer gardens at the biggest ICC matches. PR and media will feature influencer events and leverage the Heineken Boot Room for exclusive player interviews.