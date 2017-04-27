Heineken Launches the 'COOLERPACK'

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Heineken is launching the “COOLERPACK,” an engineered 18-pack cardboard packaging innovation that allows consumers to chill their Heineken by simply removing the top to their case, and adding ice.

The COOLERPACK is the newest edition to the Heineken range of packaging configurations, bringing convenience and occasion-based purchase choice to beer drinkers everywhere. Designed to pop open the top, fill the pack with ice, and enjoy a cold Heineken, the COOLERPACK will keep consumers cool in the heat all summer long, driving incremental sales and profits for retailers who stock and display the innovative new item, company officials say.

“Shoppers buy beer with occasion top of mind, and they will select the store that best fits their intended occasion,” says Ray Faust, chief sales officer at Heineken USA. “We are excited to be bringing this new pack to retailers on-the- go drinking occasions and just in time for summer. With convenience top-of- mind, most consumers shop on their way to an occasion, with two- thirds indicating they will drink within the hour. Heineken wants to be the brand that facilitates this consumer need. Moreover, large pack sizes (12+) represent most of celebration and casual gathering occasion volume, and most purchases come from the cooler, underscoring the importance of maintaining temperature.”

Impactful Heineken POS to enhance display presence in high traffic areas of the store will drive awareness and trail of the innovative COOLERPACK. Retailers can look to maximize volume and profit and drive basket ring by cross-merchandising with ice for convenience shopping, officials say.

“The Heineken beer buyer spends 21 percent more on their trip basket than the average beer drinker, and is 23 percent more likely to buy ice during their shopping trip. And Heineken 18-Pack bottles have momentum,” Faust says. “Dollar volume is up 5.9 percent, 7.6 points better versus the total beer 18-packs. 34 The COOLERPACK will build on this momentum by offering an incremental profit opportunity to the retailer and a real convenience to the consumer. It’s a win-win!”