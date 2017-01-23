Hellmann's Transitions to 100 Percent Cage-Free Eggs

Hellmann's revealed that all Hellmann's Mayonnaise and Mayonnaise Dressings are now made exclusively from cage-free eggs across the U.S. consumer portfolio.

In 2010, Hellmann's set the goal to use 100 percent cage-free eggs by 2020. Through a deep commitment to sustainable sourcing, and strong partnerships with suppliers and animal-welfare organizations, Hellmann's was able to achieve the goal three years early in the U.S.

"When Hellmann's first made this commitment, there simply weren't enough cage-free hens in America to supply the volume of eggs needed," says Russel Lilly, Marketing Director at Hellmann's. "The sheer number of eggs that go into Hellmann's products – 331 million a year – means we had to completely rebuild our supply chain in order to make our goal a reality."

Hellmann's transition to cage-free eggs is one way the brand is delivering on the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, the company's blueprint for sustainable growth. Ultimately, Unilever is focused on delivering foods that taste good, do good and don't cost the earth, company officials say.

"At Hellmann's, we know consumers increasingly want to understand where their food comes from and how it's made. We're focused on being a sustainable business that does the right thing and are excited our fans can feel confident they're making a responsible and delicious choice when buying Hellmann's," Lilly says.

Consumers will be reminded of this milestone via new product labeling which calls out Hellmann's cage-free eggs and an integrated marketing campaign, 'On The Side of Food." The campaign includes new TV spots, which debut on Jan. 23, and digital advertising.

"Hellmann's and Unilever have proven yet again that doing well goes hand-in-hand with doing good," says Matthew Prescott, senior food policy director for The Humane Society of the United States. "People want animal welfare assurances when it comes to the food they buy, and Hellmann's move shows just how in synch the company is with its customers."