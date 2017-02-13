Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Hi-Chew Introduces Kiwi Flavor

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Morinaga America introduced Hi-Chew Kiwi.  

Made with real fruit juices and purees, Hi-Chew Kiwi delivers the same color and  flavor found in kiwis but with a chewy texture. Real chia seeds are showcased in each individually wrapped chew, mimicking the texture and color of actual kiwi seeds. 

"Our fan base is always eager to see what new flavors Hi-Chew will come out with next," says Norio Otsuki, chief operating officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our new Kiwi flavor delivers both the look and taste of fresh kiwi fruit, exciting taste buds with bursts of flavor on-the-go."

The Hi-Chew product line has plans to expand further with even more new flavors launching in the coming year, company officials say. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Awards $1.6 Million to Health and Wellness Causes

FMI Reacts to U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Constitutionality of the 2010 Health Care Reform Law

Anheuser-Busch Previews its Super Bowl XLIX Ads

Fattening Up on Diet Foods

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

General Mills Launches Freezer to Plate Frozen Chicken Dinners

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags