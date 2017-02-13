Hi-Chew Introduces Kiwi Flavor

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Morinaga America introduced Hi-Chew Kiwi.

Made with real fruit juices and purees, Hi-Chew Kiwi delivers the same color and flavor found in kiwis but with a chewy texture. Real chia seeds are showcased in each individually wrapped chew, mimicking the texture and color of actual kiwi seeds.

"Our fan base is always eager to see what new flavors Hi-Chew will come out with next," says Norio Otsuki, chief operating officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our new Kiwi flavor delivers both the look and taste of fresh kiwi fruit, exciting taste buds with bursts of flavor on-the-go."

The Hi-Chew product line has plans to expand further with even more new flavors launching in the coming year, company officials say.