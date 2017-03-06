Edit ModuleShow Tags
Hi-Chew Launches Soda-Inspired Fizzies

By Natalie Taylor

Morinaga America, maker of Hi-Chew soft candy, has introduced the new soda-inspired Hi-Chew Fizzies. The new product has taken nostalgic soda flavors and infused them into a chewy candy. Fizzies marks the third sub-brand addition to Hi-Chew's rapidly expanding U.S. portfolio, after Sours and Bites. Fizzies is available in Cola and Orange Soda:

  • Cola: An homage to the original fountain soda, the new Cola chews offer real cola flavor with hints of vanilla and cherry. A slight effervescent texture on the tongue offers a refreshingly sweet experience.
  • Orange Soda: Packing a punch, Orange Soda is the perfect balance of sweet citrus and tang.

"We're constantly looking to create a unique experience and surprise our fans with new flavors they'll love," says Mr. Norio Otsuki, chief operating officer of Morinaga America. "Everyone has a childhood memory associated with soda, and we thought it would be fun to bring those memories to life in a new way through Hi-Chew."

Fizzies is available nationwide starting March 2017, and Hi-Chew will continue to expand its product line with exciting new varieties in the coming year.

