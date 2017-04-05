Hi-Chew Teams Up with the Los Angeles Dodgers

By Natalie Taylor

Just in time for Opening Day, Hi-Chew has partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a second year to host on-site activations, product sampling and surprise and delight elements during select home games throughout the 2017 season. Hi-Chew will also be available for purchase at concession stands in Dodger Stadium.

"While Hi-Chew originated in Japan, here in the United States we call Los Angeles our home," says Norio Otsuki, chief operating officer of Morinaga America. "Thus, we are so excited to be teaming up with the Los Angeles Dodgers once again to bring our delicious candies to the players and incredible fans."

Individually wrapped Hi-Chew is known for its real fruit flavor and long-lasting chewy texture that satisfies the hankering for something sweet, according to company officials.

"I heard about Hi-Chew through a fellow baseball friend of mine, and it's been a love affair ever since," says first baseman, Adrian Gonzalez. "It's my go-to for a flavorful treat whether I'm on the field or on the road. I'm particularly partial to the Cherry flavor, and it's now become a family treat I share with my daughters."

Hi-Chew is also celebrating the little champions of the Los Angeles community by participating in a number of Dodger youth events, as well as taking over the Play Zone at Dodger Stadium.