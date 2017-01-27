Hidden Valley Launches 'Ranch Out' Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hidden Valley is inviting people to "Ranch Out" and get creative by drizzling, dunking and dipping their favorite foods in the brand's range of flavors, or by making easy recipes infused with Hidden Valley ranch. This new integrated marketing campaign is rooted in its belief that every day is worth getting excited about, and food is a great place to start, company officials say.

"This is the most significant brand marketing platform shift for Hidden Valley in more than 10 years. We were inspired by our consumers, who we noticed were taking ranch beyond the salad," says Brian Steinbach, marketing director, Hidden Valley. "Our new 'Ranch Out' campaign is about inspiring people to continue to think differently about ranch and Hidden Valley."

The fully integrated 'Ranch Out' campaign will be supported by a 30-second anthem video, as well as a family of 15-second television spots and digital advertising. New television spots will air from Jan. 29. The campaign will also include social media, shopper and public relations. Consumers are encouraged to join in on the 'Ranch Out' conversation by using #RanchOut across social media platforms.

"We're excited to showcase the innovative spirit across our campaign," says Megan Ritter, associate marketing manager for Hidden Valley. "Our founders invented ranch more than 50 years ago, so it's only right we're the ones to think about all the places to take ranch for flavors and foods, for the next 50 years and beyond."