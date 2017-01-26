Hills Bros. to Launch Hot Cocoa Single-Serve Cups

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hills Bros., known for its coffee and cappuccino lines of hot beverages, is about to launch its own Hot Cocoa line. Hills Bros. Hot Cocoa, available in two flavors – Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate – is compatible with all K-CUP style brewers.

“Most hot cocoa beverages are formulated with artificial sweeteners like sucralose. We wanted to offer consumers a better product," says Cristina Itze, brand manager, Hills Bros. cappuccino and hot cocoa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA. “So Hills Bros. developed a hot cocoa product made with real cocoa and real sugar.”

Hills Bros. Hot Cocoa intends to make a difference by fighting poverty and keeping people warm in communities where its consumers and business partners live and work. “For every box of Hills Bros. Hot Cocoa purchased, Hills Bros. will donate a pair of cozy socks to a person in need,” Itze says. Hills Bros. Hot Cocoa has committed to donate at least 100,000 pairs of socks through 2017.

With this in mind, Hills Bros. has formed a partnership with the Warm Up America! Foundation (WUA!), encouraging consumers to try the new flavors and “Make a Choice to Make a Difference.”

“The Warm Up America! Foundation is pleased to team up with Hill Bros. to provide thousands of people in need with warm socks, one of the most requested items in homeless shelters,” says Mary Colucci, executive director, Warm Up America! Foundation. “The socks will be distributed along with blankets and clothing, all hand-knitted and crocheted by WUA! volunteers nationwide.”