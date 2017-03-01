Hod Golan Debuts Turkey Deli Products

By Natalie Taylor

Hod Golan, products from Israel, has debuted premium quality turkey deli meats in time for Passover, March Madness and the spring season. These Glatt Kosher fresh poultry deli meats are imported to the U.S. directly from Israel and are made with high-quality, clean ingredients. All products contain no MSG and have very low fat content.

The Hod Golan line can be found in the deli section of Kosher specialty stores and supermarkets, and is available in a variety of choices including: Oven Roasted Turkey; Oven Roasted Grilled Turkey; Smoked Turkey; Honey Glazed Turkey; Italian Smoked Salami; and Ultra-thin Sliced Turkey. It also offers Family Packs of Turkey in flavors such as Oven Roasted Turkey, Mexican Brand Smoked Turkey Breast and Smoked Turkey Meat.

The products are kosher for Passover under the OU and Tartikov, and are offered in regular 5-ounce or Ultra Thin Sliced 7-ounce, large family pack sizes as well as sliced behind the deli counter. Hod Golan also offers savory meat snacks, such as Dried Mini-Chicken Salami and Chicken Cabanossi.

“Hod Golan offers products that are the height of good taste,” says Micha Rakaby, president of Hod Golan. “We are delighted to offer the complete line of our delicious products to our American Glatt Kosher and Kosher consumer who appreciate our rich Israeli heritage and our unsurpassed taste.”