Hopes End Wine Launches Red Blend

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hopes End Wine introduced a Millennial-focused brand made by one of Australia's oldest winemaking families

Hopes End is an Australian red blend wine utilizes the skill of the Angoves, who were among the free settlers to South Australia in the 19th century. With hopes of finding a prosperous life, instead they arrived in Port Misery, South Australia. William T. Angove, a young doctor, found his livelihood mixing elixirs, and soon, wine.

Vineyards from around South Australia, with a focus on McLaren Vale, Barossa and Murray Valley, provide the grapes for the blend. The Angove family has been harvesting many of their vines for five generations. "Some of the most legendary wines from South Australia have been blends of varieties and regions," says fifth generation family member Richard Angove. "We wanted to go back to these ideals, and bring it into the present, defying convention by crafting something dark and brooding. We reckon we cracked it."

Hopes End Red Blend is available on shelves nationwide at a suggested retail price of $11.99 and is available in 750ml bottles. Hopes End is crafted with the 25- to 35-year-old red blend wine drinker in mind; consumers who are intrigued by brands with dark, mysterious and authentic stories.

"We're showcasing the contradictions of a wine that starts in the sunny, sandy loam over limestone soils of South Australia, and ends with intensely flavored, darkly intriguing wine," says Tony Ingle, chief winemaker at Angove Family Winemakers.

Laced with new American oak, Hopes End Red Blend 2015 is crafted from carefully selected parcels of Shiraz, Grenache, Malbec and Petit Verdot. The wine has silky tannins and a hint of vanilla melding with rich chocolate and jammy fruit flavors, and shows a deep purple color in the glass.