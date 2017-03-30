Hostess Expands In-Store Bakery Presence

By Natalie Taylor

Following its acquisition of in-store bakery company Superior Cake Products last year, Hostess Brands has expanded its presence in the in-store bakery category with the launch of Hostess Bake Shop.

As part of the launch, Hostess Bake Shop will introduce three new products: Decorated Twinkies, Triple Fudge Ding Dongs and Cupcake Cookies, each inspired by the Hostess snack cake of the same name. Taking a page from fancy chocolate-dipped confections sold at specialty candy stores and fudge shops, as well as trending recipes on Pinterest, the new treats feature high quality ingredients and aesthetic presentation ideal for special events and elevated dessert occasions.

“We are thrilled to be entering, full force, into such an exciting new territory for Hostess Brands and one that continues to expand as consumers’ tastes for premium treats evolve,” says Ellen Copaken, vice president of marketing at Hostess Brands. “The in-store bakery is a large, fast-growing category, whose users span multiple generations and cultures. Our inspired roster of premium Hostess Bake Shop treats is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Hostess before, while still retaining aspects of the classic snacks generations of consumers have come to love.”

Hostess Bake Shop is just the most recent example of the company’s innovation efforts. Since its July 2013 comeback, Hostess has embraced creative flavors and concepts, including its entry into the frozen food aisle with Deep Fried Twinkies last summer, as well as a steady stream of seasonal snack cakes, such as Pumpkin Spice Twinkies.

The new Hostess Bake Shop items will be available nationwide in grocery, club and convenience stores in the coming weeks.