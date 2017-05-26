Hostess Introduces Star-Spangled Line in Conjunction with Red Cross Partnership

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hostess Brands has reintroduced a star-spangled line of patriotic treats: Hostess Red, White & Blue Twinkies and Hostess Star Spangled CupCakes. The launch is being introduced in tandem with a first-time partnership with the American Red Cross.

Hostess is inviting consumers to take photos incorporating an American flag and post them with the hashtag #HostessSupportsRedCross on Twitter, Instagram or directly to www.hostesscakes.com/redcross – which will also feature a mosaic of all photo submissions and a counter tracking how much has been raised. For each photo posted across these platforms Hostess will donate $1 – up to the pledged amount of $50,000 – to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.

“We are delighted to partner with the American Red Cross in this meaningful initiative,” says Burke Raine, Hostess Brands' senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Hostess is an icon that has been intrinsically linked with American pop culture for almost a century. It is important that we give back to our community – both by celebrating our national holidays and by supporting our most vulnerable citizens.”

Along with the social media fundraising, Hostess products will be donated to Red Cross Blood Donation Centers across the country for blood and platelet donors to enjoy after rolling up a sleeve. Additionally, these products in the patriotic line of treats will have co-branded packaging and retail displays to help promote the American Red Cross.

“There is nothing more Red, White and Blue than supporting the men and women who have answered their country’s call to duty,” says Koby Langley, senior vice president for Service to the Armed Forces at the American Red Cross. “The Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces division is very fortunate to have Hostess Brands as a partner in support of the military community.”