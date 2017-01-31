Hostess and Nestle Debut Frozen Novelty and Ice Cream Products

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hostess Brands is collaborating with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess Frozen Novelties and Ice Cream. The parties have entered a license agreement through which Nestle will manufacture and distribute the new products under the Hostess brands.

Inspired by Hostess classics, three new frozen novelties and three new ice cream flavors are now available in grocery and convenience store freezers nationwide. Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and Twinkies have inspired the new frozen novelties, while Twinkies, CupCakes and Sno Balls are included in the new ice cream flavors.

“Everyone’s favorite Hostess treats – Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and CupCakes – are now available in a creative new form as creamy and delicious frozen desserts,” says Ellen Copaken, vice president of marketing at Hostess. “We continually seek to reinvent our classic treats and are excited to have this new innovation added to the freezer aisle where fans can already find our Deep Fried Twinkies.”

Rachel Jaiven, marketing manager for Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company says, “Over the past year we’ve been working closely with Hostess to perfect the recipes and pay homage to these nostalgic treats. We’re thrilled to lend our ice cream expertise to give fans a new way to enjoy their favorite classic snack cakes.”

The frozen snacks include the: Twinkie Cone, which come four to a box and are $4.49 SRP; Ding Dong Sandwich, which will be sold in boxes of five in grocery stores for $4.49 SRP and sold individually at convenience stores for $1.99 SRP; and the Sno Balls Bar, which come five to a box and are $4.49 SRP.

Ice Cream Flavors include Twinkies, Cupcakes and Sno Balls. The ice cream will be available in pints for $2.99 SRP and 48 ounce cartons for $5.99 SRP.