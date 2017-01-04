Edit ModuleShow Tags
I Heart Keenwah Debuts Toasted Quinoa Hot Cereal

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

I Heart Keenwah, makers of ready-to-eat healthy quinoa snacks, and boil-and-eat Toasted Quinoa, introduced its first breakfast item – Toasted Quinoa Hot Cereal.

I Heart Keenwah’s Toasted Quinoa Hot Cereal is available in two varieties – unsweetened and lightly sweetened with lucuma fruit. Lucuma fruit is sourced from the Peruvian highlands and boasts a maple-like sweetness without refined sugar.

Both varieties of Toasted Quinoa Hot Cereal are made from Organic Bolivian Royal Quinoa, a single-origin heirloom seed sourced only from the Salt Flat region of Bolivia.

In addition to being USDA organic, Toasted Quinoa Hot Cereal is naturally gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, and Fair Trade certified. Plus, it’s a complete source of plant-based protein (5g), containing all nine essential amino acids.

“With two small kids at home, instant oatmeal was our go-to for a quick hot breakfast, but I was alarmed at the high sugar and low nutritional value most oatmeal options had to offer,” says Sarah Chalos, president and co-founder of I Heart Keenwah. “Our Toasted Quinoa Hot Cereal is the perfect oatmeal alternative because it’s low sugar, deliciously nutty, and high in protein.”  

