Idaho Potato Commission Names Winners of Fully-Loaded Idaho Potato Cook-Off Event

Courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission.

Following an online “Fully-Loaded Idaho Potato Cook-off” event, Kenmore has awarded Crystal Schlueter of Northglenn, Colo., the grand prize. Schlueter's Mashed-Up Kimchi Reuben Tater Bombs with Sweet Onion & Gochujang Aioli took home the top prize of $1,500 cash, plus full suite of Kenmore small kitchen appliances. The poppable hors d'oeuvres balance sweet onion, salty reuben, savory mashed potato filling and spicy gochujang dipping sauce.

In November, participants entered their favorite holiday-themed recipes to showcase their love for Idaho potatoes. Kenmore selected four winners, including a “Social Spud,” the most liked recipe on social media channels.

Tamie Joeckel of Richardson, Texas, took home second place for her Cream of Potato Jalapeño Soup. Joeckel won a Kenmore small kitchen appliance and a 15-pound box of Idaho potatoes Sharon Damante of Napa, Calif., was awarded third place for her Beggar’s Pouch Mashers with Spinach and Parmesan recipe. She was given a Kenmore small kitchen appliance and a 15-pound box of Idaho potatoes. The Social Spud award went to Anna Feliciano of Mahopac, N.Y. for her Grandma’s Shepherd’s Pie recipe. Feliciano was given $500 in addition to a 15-pound box of Idaho potatoes.

Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO, Frank Muir, acknowledged the strength of IPC’s partnership with Kenmore and Momma Cuisine—a well-respected cooking personality with an impressive following on Twitter—for this online event. “Idaho potato lovers are some of the most dedicated fans out there and we knew that by partnering with Kenmore, one of the country’s most trusted brands, and Momma Cuisine, we would get some fantastic entries,” Muir says. “I’m impressed with the quality and creativity of the entries. Thank you to all the participants and congratulations to our winners.”

Food enthusiasts were asked to develop and photograph a mouth-watering Idaho potato recipe with the following instructions: use fresh, frozen, or dehydrated Idaho potatoes; provide complete ingredient list and preparation directions; provide high-res photo of completed entry; and include a brief description of recipe.

A panel of judges from Kenmore and the IPC rated each recipe on: creativity, use of Idaho potatoes, ease of preparation, taste and photo submission.