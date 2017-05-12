Idan Expands Offering to Baking Mixes

By Natalie Taylor

Idan, a fried chicken breading, seasoning and packaging provider, has launched its “just-add-water” Bain-Marie Baking Mix line.

Idan Bain-Marie Baking Mixes can be used as a base, with the option to add toppings to produce a delectable baked good that is custom-made for each client. Idan offers a full line of both classic and premium baking mixes specifically for the foodservice industry.

“Following the extraordinary growth of our signature Texas Fried Chicken Breading, Idan is thrilled to announce our entrance into the baking industry,” says Giorgio Nadi, CEO of Idan. “Our primary focus with the launch of the Bain-Marie Baking Mixes is to mimic and exceed the success of our fried chicken breading. Ultimately, our goal is to be the number one provider of breading, seasoning and baking mixes amongst the foodservice industry, and I’m happy to say we are well on our way.”

Idan has the capabilities to customize unique flavors and products depending on its customers’ needs, according to Nadi. “It’s Idan’s mission to add unique value to our customers by streamlining a product to make their brands’ identity consistent throughout and for that we are hugely successful—now offering our products in over 1000 restaurants nationwide,” he adds.

Since its launch in Hawthorne, N.J. in 1978, Idan has been committed to providing the highest quality service in terms of blending and breading. Most commonly known for its signature Texas Fried Chicken Breading, Idan also produces and distributes customizable salt and pepper packets, focusing on the salt and pepper aspect of portion control condiments.