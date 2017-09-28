I’ll Drink to That: 6 Beverages With Growth Potential

Consumers may or may not be able to order adult beverages in a grocery store, but operators can find success with a variety of nonalcohol beverages sold as grab-and-go products, fountain drinks or made-to-order coffee drinks, smoothies and the like.

According to Technomic’s 2017 Away-From-Home Beverage Study, nonalcoholic beverages now exceed $181 billion in sales, and consumers were served more than 113 billion beverages away from home in 2016.

Categories to watch within the next three to five years include:

-Specialty coffee, including cold-brew coffee

-Energy drinks

-Flavored waters

-Plant-based milks

-Aguas frescas

-Fresh-pressed juices

Patrick Egan, manager of research and insights for Technomic, notes that beverages aren’t just an add-on for shoppers. “No longer are consumers simply looking for a convenient meal complement; rather, they are coming to foodservice operations seeking fulfillment of diverse beverage occasions like snacks, pick-me-ups or meal replacements. As such, manufacturers and operators need to come prepared with multifunctional items that can serve a variety of dayparts.”

Click through for more details on the study’s findings.