Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

I’ll Drink to That: 6 Beverages With Growth Potential



Published:

Consumers may or may not be able to order adult beverages in a grocery store, but operators can find success with a variety of nonalcohol beverages sold as grab-and-go products, fountain drinks or made-to-order coffee drinks, smoothies and the like.

According to Technomic’s 2017 Away-From-Home Beverage Study, nonalcoholic beverages now exceed $181 billion in sales, and consumers were served more than 113 billion beverages away from home in 2016.

Categories to watch within the next three to five years include:

-Specialty coffee, including cold-brew coffee
-Energy drinks
-Flavored waters
-Plant-based milks
-Aguas frescas
-Fresh-pressed juices

Patrick Egan, manager of research and insights for Technomic, notes that beverages aren’t just an add-on for shoppers. “No longer are consumers simply looking for a convenient meal complement; rather, they are coming to foodservice operations seeking fulfillment of diverse beverage occasions like snacks, pick-me-ups or meal replacements. As such, manufacturers and operators need to come prepared with multifunctional items that can serve a variety of dayparts.”

Click through for more details on the study’s findings.

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Hillshire Brands Acquires Van's Natural Foods for $165 Million

Butterball Teams Up with Other Brands to Offer Promotional Holiday Solutions

IGA Launches IGA Hometown Label Savers Marketing Program

CVS Caremark to Purchase Universal American's Medicare Part D Business

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Stop & Shop Elevates Consumer Education with New Rating System

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Albertsons Acquires Plated

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags