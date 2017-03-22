Isaly's Ice Cream Makes its Return to Market

By Rebekah Marcarelli

This spring, Isaly's is making its return to freezer shelves with Isaly's Ice Cream. The relaunch of the ice cream will adhere to Isaly's family tradition and source only high-quality ingredients including fresh cream.

Isaly's Ice Cream will include flavors such as Whitehouse Cherry, Maricopa, Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Isaly's was well-known for its unusual flavors of ice cream with unusual names like Maricopa, a mix of vanilla ice cream and butterscotch swirls; and Whitehouse Cherry, vanilla ice cream with plump maraschino cherries, company officials say. The Whitehouse Cherry flavor is a nod to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue's cherry blossoms characteristic of Washington, D.C.

The original Isaly's shops also sold a full range of sundaes; cones; milkshakes; and Klondike bars, originally sold with one random bar made with a pink center indicating that customer received a free Klondike bar. Isaly's deli products have met steady demand in food chains and independent stores all over Southwest Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and beyond by remaining passionately committed to preserving Isaly's tradition and quality, according to officials. 2017 will mark the return of Isaly's Ice Cream to grocery store shelves.