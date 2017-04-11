J&J Snack Foods Introduces Pillsbury Churro Bites

By Rebekah Marcarelli

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is strengthening its partnership with General Mills by launching Pillsbury Churro Bites.

Often referred to as Spanish donuts, churros are now a popular dessert mention, with growth of nearly 30 percent on restaurant menus since 2012, company officials say. The new product comes with a cinnamon sugar topping. Each 8-ounce retail package provides 20 bites ready for consumers to simply heat and eat. These bites will be sold at retailers nationwide in frozen dessert sections. In time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, a 1-pound, 4.25-ounce club pack is available nationally in a leading club warehouse store.

"Pillsbury Churro Bites are a fun, innovative and exciting snack to add to the J&J Snack Foods portfolio. The product is convenient, shareable and enjoyable for all," says vice president of marketing, Alissa Davis. "They are ready in minutes, giving a warm and delicious flavor to every bite."