J&J and Seminis Unveil New Field Colored Pepper Varieties

By Natalie Taylor

J&J Family of Farms has introduced its Field-Grown Colored Pepper program. The company has worked closely with Seminis to deliver a unique line of peppers that has thick walls and a long shelf life.

“We are constantly looking to perfect our produce year after year, and we are confident that we have the best colored pepper variety in the market,” says Chris Coffman, senior VP, marketing and strategy. “We are excited to bring our field-grown colored peppers to the market. It’s dense and yields a higher net weight, making it excellent for processors. We believe it’s going to take time to educate our customers about this new field-grown colored pepper, but once they have it in their hands, they will experience the quality and great taste for themselves.”

Throughout the years, Seminis has worked closely with farmers across the U.S. in efforts to identify the disease resistance packages they are looking for, in order to provide quality produce. J&J Family of Farms was looking to find a pepper that would be competitive with greenhouse-grown colored bell peppers. The companies collaborated to deliver new field-grown colored pepper varieties.

“We are extremely excited about our field-grown red and yellow pepper pipeline. Our breeders have focused on bringing the right combination of quality, yield and disease resistance into a field-grown colored pepper program,” says Jonathan Mein, Ph.D., pepper product manager. “Our goal, ultimately, is to put more, better-looking, higher quality fruit in the hands of consumers. We knew J&J was the perfect grower to collaborate with and turn that vision into a reality.”